James V. Bux

James V. Bux Obituary
James V. Bux, age 92, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, passed away on May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. James was the beloved husband of Santa Marie, nee Geraci, for 60 wonderful years; loving father of JoEllen Lehman; cherished grandfather of the late Samantha Marie Lehman; dearest brother of Donald (Rose Marie) Bux and the late Dorothy, Mildred, Robert, Louise, Laverne and Edward; dear brother in-law of Jean Maranto, Rose Marie Underhill and the late Josephine Scarpace; fond uncle of many. Visitation Thursday May 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
