James V. Cardosi
James V. Cardosi 89, Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Maria Zurek. Dear son of the late Edward and the late Geraldine Cardosi. Brother of Mary (the late William) Gleason, the late Geraldine (the late William) Scanlon, the late Edward (the late Louise) Cardosi and the late Bridine (the late Edward) Prendergast. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Display Designer for Sears, and an avid Bowler. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:15 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave.(Face Masks and Social Distancing Required) followed by Mass 12 Noon at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Attendees must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-james. Int. Private. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
SEP
15
Prayer Service
11:15 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
