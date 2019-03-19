Chicago Tribune Obituaries
James V. Koppensteiner

James V. Koppensteiner Obituary
James V. Koppensteiner, age 88, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Ann; dear father of Donna (Michael) Reidy and Robert (Lisa) Koppensteiner; loving grandfather of Lauren (Alex) Hollibaugh and Alexandra and Katherine Reidy; fond brother of Gloria Koppensteiner. Memorial Gathering, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m., at St. Tarcissus Catholic Church, 6020 W. Ardmore Av., Chicago. Private Interment, St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
