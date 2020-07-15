Jimmy and I had the best time growing up together. What a guy.....always teasing and always pranking, and of course always laughing. Poor Scott and my sister Peggy who took the brunt of it. Thank you Jimmy for being a wonderful neighbor and an awesome friend. Also thank you for always protecting me in grade and high schools. Rest In Peace my friend. I will never ever forget you. Love, Donna (Tranquilla) ❤ Prayers for you Dorothy and Scott and for Jimmys entire family that you all find comfort and peace in the near future

Donna Tranquilla Mueller

Neighbor