James V. McKinney age 71. Beloved husband of Maureen. Dearest Father of James (Kristin), Steven (Kristen), Sarah, Rich (Ann) Tremmel, David (Sharon) Tremmel, Jennifer (Jay) Tremmel Cherished Grandfather of 12. Loving Son of Dorothy and the late James. Fond brother of Scott (Kathy). Many neices, nephews relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of funeral prayers 11 AM at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream, IL Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL 630-510-0044
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.