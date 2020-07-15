1/
James V. McKinney
{ "" }
James V. McKinney age 71. Beloved husband of Maureen. Dearest Father of James (Kristin), Steven (Kristen), Sarah, Rich (Ann) Tremmel, David (Sharon) Tremmel, Jennifer (Jay) Tremmel Cherished Grandfather of 12. Loving Son of Dorothy and the late James. Fond brother of Scott (Kathy). Many neices, nephews relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of funeral prayers 11 AM at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream, IL Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL 630-510-0044


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Jimmy and I had the best time growing up together. What a guy.....always teasing and always pranking, and of course always laughing. Poor Scott and my sister Peggy who took the brunt of it. Thank you Jimmy for being a wonderful neighbor and an awesome friend. Also thank you for always protecting me in grade and high schools. Rest In Peace my friend. I will never ever forget you. Love, Donna (Tranquilla) ❤ Prayers for you Dorothy and Scott and for Jimmys entire family that you all find comfort and peace in the near future
Donna Tranquilla Mueller
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Don Hines
