James V. Moscato
James V. Moscato, age 87; Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired after 30 years with Chicago Fire Department. Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. Moscato, née Demonte; loving father of Michele (Michael) Murphy, John (Marianne) Moscato, and Catherine (Peter) Korp; loving grandfather of Stephanie (Corey) Delaney, Michael Murphy, Megan (James) Hoff, James Moscato, Kristin Moscato, Amy Moscato, Christina (Jared) Brown, Nicole Korp, Jeannine Korp, and the late P.J. Murphy; great-grandfather of Brenden, Logan, Harper, and Hudson.

Due to the current regulations on gatherings, funeral services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery are private. Please show your support for the Moscato Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Stroke Association. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. For Information: 630-968-1000.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
