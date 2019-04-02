|
James V. "Jimmy" Steele, Age 47; Suddenly; Devoted husband of Amy, nee Howaniec; Loving father of Joey, Abby, and Andrew; Cherished son of James and Kathleen; Beloved brother of Jennifer (Steve) Ivey; Dear son-in-law of Stanley and Margaret Howaniec; Fond brother-in-law of Bob (Angela), Maggie (Dan) Philips, and Anne Howaniec; Proud uncle, and loyal friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019