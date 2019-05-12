|
James Vernon Crow,79, of Elmhurst, IL, Sergeant First Class, US Army, Ret.; 1958 Graduate of Compton High School in CA. Beloved husband of the late Ericka Crow; loving father of James Edward Crow, Linda Erika (Joseph) Korienek, and Frank Kreiling of Germany; proud grandfather of James Joseph Crow, Lauren Erika (Jarred) Schneider and Christopher Joseph Korienek; honored great grandfather of Maci, Anders and Kory Schneider; dear brother of Eleanor Whitley and the late Milton "Buck" Crow. Interment Service with Military Funeral Honors, 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. If desired, please gather by 11:00 A.M. at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, IL for funeral procession to the cemetery. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019