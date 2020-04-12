|
James "Jim" W. Caldwell, a beloved husband and father and nearly lifelong Glenview, Illinois resident, passed away in Evanston, Illinois on April 4, 2020 at the age of 62. Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife of more than 34 years, Susan "Su" Caldwell (née Dwyer); his children Breanna, Kelsie, and John "Jack" Caldwell (Jennifer Bohm); his siblings Michael, Douglas (Janie), and Anna "Nancy" Caldwell; and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
Jim was born on August 13, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Vincent DePaul and Rose Marie Caldwell (née Smith). After briefly relocating to Arlington Heights, Illinois and Dallas, Texas, Jim's family settled down in Glenview, Illinois, where he made lifelong friends on Longmeadow Drive. In May 1975, Jim graduated from Loyola Academy, and went on to attend Western Illinois University.
In September 1982, Jim began working at the Village of Wilmette as a maintenance worker in the Water and Sewer Division. He worked his way up to Crew Leader, before retiring from the Village in January 2018 with over 35 years of service.
Jim was diagnosed with oral cancer in November 2018. In May 2019, he was pronounced cancer-free. Though Jim had been determinedly fighting for his life for almost a year and a half due to surgical complications, his passing was unexpected. He passed away from a heart attack at 7:00 o'clock in the morning on April 4, 2020. Throughout his battle, Jim remained unwavering in his strength and compassion.
Jim was a protective and private person. His closest friends and family will remember him for his unconditional love, strong work ethic, sense of humor, and deep appreciation for rock and roll, a good nonfiction book, and a manicured lawn. Despite his health issues, Jim remained the rock of his family – always finding time to take his wife's car to the shop and surprise her with flowers; to move his eldest daughter cross-country (again); to watch football with his youngest daughter; to take his son's dog, JoJo, for countless walks; to make sure the house was always stocked up on the essentials, like cookies; and to offer a listening ear.
The family held a private viewing on April 6, 2020, and will host a public wake and celebration of life when it is safe to do so. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation: (https://donate.oralcancer.org/campaign/jamescaldwell).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020