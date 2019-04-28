Home

James W. Condon Obituary
James W. Condon, age 88, passed away on April 18, 2019. Forty year resident of the village of Golf, IL. Beloved husband of the late Leona, nee Grove. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1930, raised in Connecticut and graduated from Trinity College of Hartford, CT in 1950 as a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Longtime employee of Stepan Co. in Northfield, IL retiring in 1994. He was a grantee of several patents. Proud owner of Molly and a fixture at the Glenview Bark West Dog Park where they are missed. Interment held privately.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
