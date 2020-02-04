Home

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pingpong
3322 N Broadway
Chicago , IL
James William Coopman passed away suddenly of a massive coronary January 23, 2020. James was born to Peter August Coopman Sr. and Leona DeVooght Brandt on August 13, 1964 in Moline Illinois. James was preceded in death by his mother Leona Brandt and brother Peter August Coopman Jr. James is survived by his father Pete Coopman, Sr., and stepmother Betty Coopman, brothers Tom, Joe, sister Paula, and step sister Julie and long time friend Henry Chang. James had a great sense of style and humor and loved his big city life in Chicago. He had a closely-knit group of friends, staff and customers. James was a dear friend to all who were fortunate to have met him, he will be missed!

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, from 2:00 to 6:00 at Pingpong 3322 N Broadway Chicago IL 60657.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
