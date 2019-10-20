|
James W. Geoghegan, 77, US Navy Vietnam Veteran; CPD, LT.; was born in Chicago, and passed in FL on October 9, 2019. James was the beloved husband of Rita; loving father of Riecky (Petra), Renee, and the late Craig; adoring grandfather of Dandy (Meral), Michele, and Marilynn; great-grandfather of Felix, Tim, and Holly; loving cousin of Theresa, Izzy (Ken), Vita and their children; good friend to many; member of GAPA and Chicago FOP. Visitation Tuesday 5PM-9PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; Graveside Service Wednesday 11:30AM at Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760 or go to www.SunCoastHospice.org in memory of James.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019