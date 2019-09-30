Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
James Harty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St.
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St.
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Harty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Harty Obituary
James W. Harty, age 59. Cherished son of Marlene (Raymond) Hebert and the late Robert Sr. Loving brother of Robert Harty Jr., Susan Kissane and Jeannene Harty, Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim spent many years working as a chef. Memorial visitation Friday 9 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now