James W. Harty, age 59. Cherished son of Marlene (Raymond) Hebert and the late Robert Sr. Loving brother of Robert Harty Jr., Susan Kissane and Jeannene Harty, Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim spent many years working as a chef. Memorial visitation Friday 9 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019