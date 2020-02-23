|
|
James (Jim) W Kashmier ( 01/05/1941) of Las Vegas NV, formerly from Chicago, passed away February 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded by his wife Louise Kashmier on January 2, 2016. Jim graduated from Weber High School and was a proud member of the Marching Illini. He spent his career working for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Jim leaves behind his loving children, Laura Kashmier (Walter Washington), Debbie (Paul) Boehm and Charles (Cindy) Kashmier, and Grandchildren Timothy, Hans, Elise, Erich and Audrey.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020