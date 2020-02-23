Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
For more information about
James Kashmier
View Funeral Home Obituary

James w. Kashmier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James w. Kashmier Obituary
James (Jim) W Kashmier ( 01/05/1941) of Las Vegas NV, formerly from Chicago, passed away February 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded by his wife Louise Kashmier on January 2, 2016. Jim graduated from Weber High School and was a proud member of the Marching Illini. He spent his career working for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Jim leaves behind his loving children, Laura Kashmier (Walter Washington), Debbie (Paul) Boehm and Charles (Cindy) Kashmier, and Grandchildren Timothy, Hans, Elise, Erich and Audrey.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -