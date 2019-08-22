|
James W. Lee, beloved life companion of Elaine Rufener, loving father of Susan Lee (David Saperstein) and Jeanine Lee, cherished grandfather of Lily and Eli, loving brother of Richard, Wayne, and the late Lawrence, the late Ellen, the late Paul and the late Betty, dear uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 am till 12 pm, Funeral services at 12 pm at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E North Ave, Northlake, IL 60164. Interment: Arlington Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019