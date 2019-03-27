Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Ove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James W. Ove Obituary
James W. Ove, age 93; beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Ove, nee Sobczak; devoted friend of Marie Grandquist; loving father of Kathleen (Kimberly) Wold, James W. (Debra) Ove, Jr., and Gaylord V. Ove; loving grandfather of Robert (Theresa) Wold, Jennifer (Michael) Kowalik and Richard (Angela Rodriguez) Wold, and Justin Ove and Jaimie (Aaron) Pierce; great-grandfather of Taylor, Kyler and Conner Wold and, Zachary, Isabella "Bella" and the late Jacob Kowalik; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 30th, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment, Clarendon Hills Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now