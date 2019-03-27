|
James W. Ove, age 93; beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Ove, nee Sobczak; devoted friend of Marie Grandquist; loving father of Kathleen (Kimberly) Wold, James W. (Debra) Ove, Jr., and Gaylord V. Ove; loving grandfather of Robert (Theresa) Wold, Jennifer (Michael) Kowalik and Richard (Angela Rodriguez) Wold, and Justin Ove and Jaimie (Aaron) Pierce; great-grandfather of Taylor, Kyler and Conner Wold and, Zachary, Isabella "Bella" and the late Jacob Kowalik; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 30th, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment, Clarendon Hills Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019