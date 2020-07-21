1/2
James W. Riordan
Age 91. Proud US Army Staff Sargent in the Korean Conflict. Native of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick Ireland.

Beloved husband of 66 years to Margaret (nee Burke). Devoted father of Bernadette (Gregory) Myers, Maggie (Dennis) Jelley, Bill (Patti), Anna (Drake) Shrode, John (Mary Rita), Mary, Eileen (Peter) Fielding, Jay (Sandy), and Dan (Maria) Riordan. Proud grandfather of 31. Adored great-grandfather of 8. Predeceased by his loving parents William and Margaret Riordan and his many siblings. Adored uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on James's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to hear them from you. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
Deepest condolences to auntie Margaret and all the Riordan's
Declan and jess flynn
Family
July 21, 2020
To the Riordan Family:
Our deepest condolences, they no longer make them like Jim.

As two young twenty somethings trying to figure out how to get a raccoon from the backseat of a car, without getting rabies. While using a 9 iron, a bat and other items found in the Riordan garage, making enough noise for Jim to come out to investigate, without hesitation with the "famous left hand" (no glove) reached down in the backseat of the Convertible and grabbed Rocky by the scruff and proceeded to carry it to the end of the drive.

In that moment I knew Jim/Mr. Riordan was a man of action who got things done!! He will be missed.

Love,
Mike "Modee"Ryan & Family
Michael / Mary Ryan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Margaret and family, please accept our sympathies on the sad passing of Jimmy. Fond memories of Jimmy. Love, Betty Ryan, née Coffey
Betty Ryan
Family
July 21, 2020
Our condolences and prayers to Margaret and the entire Riordan family. May he Rest In Peace. God bless.

Mary Haddigan and family
Mary Haddigan
Family
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies for the wonderful Riordan family. He was a kind soul and lovely man. I truly feel honored to have known Jimmy and Mags as he called her.
Bernadette L O'Hare
July 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies to Margaret and all the family on your sad loss. We will never forget your kindness. Rest in peace Jim.
Nicholas & Dori Cotter, Abbeyfeale
Friend
July 21, 2020
Hello all, I am Neil and Betty Ryan's daughter in Limerick, and only heard amazing things about Jimmy and Margaret and their amazing home when my parents visited on their honeymoon in the 80s. All the Riordans reunited in heaven, God bless you all.rip
Celine
Family
July 21, 2020
Sincere condolences on the passing of our beloved uncle Jimmy the last of a wonderful family our thoughts and prayers are with you all especially Auntie Margaret from Robin and Claire
Claire Lyons
Family
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Adele and Jim Greer
Friend
July 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Billy, Judith and family
Family
