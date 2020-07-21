To the Riordan Family:

Our deepest condolences, they no longer make them like Jim.



As two young twenty somethings trying to figure out how to get a raccoon from the backseat of a car, without getting rabies. While using a 9 iron, a bat and other items found in the Riordan garage, making enough noise for Jim to come out to investigate, without hesitation with the "famous left hand" (no glove) reached down in the backseat of the Convertible and grabbed Rocky by the scruff and proceeded to carry it to the end of the drive.



In that moment I knew Jim/Mr. Riordan was a man of action who got things done!! He will be missed.



Love,

Mike "Modee"Ryan & Family

Michael / Mary Ryan

Friend