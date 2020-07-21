Age 91. Proud US Army Staff Sargent in the Korean Conflict. Native of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick Ireland.
Beloved husband of 66 years to Margaret (nee Burke). Devoted father of Bernadette (Gregory) Myers, Maggie (Dennis) Jelley, Bill (Patti), Anna (Drake) Shrode, John (Mary Rita), Mary, Eileen (Peter) Fielding, Jay (Sandy), and Dan (Maria) Riordan. Proud grandfather of 31. Adored great-grandfather of 8. Predeceased by his loving parents William and Margaret Riordan and his many siblings. Adored uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on James's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to hear them from you. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878