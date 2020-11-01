Of El Cajon, California went to be with the Lord on October 28th, 2020 at age 86. Born in Chicago, Jim attended St. Ignatius College preparatory school(class of 1952) followed by Western Michigan University (WMU class of 1956) where he was an integral member of the cross country team. He was the loving husband of Marilyn Wild Sheehan and father to Beth(Garry), Kathy (Bill), Michael(Nadine) Pat (Mike) Daniel and Mary (Jim) grandfather to Ashley, Adam, Alex, Jennifer, Aimee, Steve, Ben, Jack, Patrick, Matt and Kerstin and great grandfather of nine.



Jim was a natural born leader and spent his entire career leading teams at United Airlines and Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA). He rose to executive level positions at both airlines and made many lifelong friends during his career. Jim served in ROTC at WMU and was a member of the USMC and transferred to the Army where he rose to be a Captain in the late 1950s. In his retirement Jim joined the El Cajon Rotary club and was a member for 24 years, serving as president in 2000-2001. Additionally Jim was a realtor, working for several real estate agencies over the past 20 years.



Jim was a devout catholic and was very involved with the Church of St Luke community, serving on several advisory committees and enjoying a fellowship lunch each week after mass. Jim enjoyed travel and was able to see many countries during his airline career and into his retirement. He was especially proud of being Irish and was fond of returning to Ireland any chance he got. He was even seen lifting a pint or two in a local bar! Jim was always a gracious host, opening up his home to friends and family often. Enjoying the California sunsets with a cocktail in hand was a nightly ritual in the Sheehan household. Jim is predeceased by his parents James and Florence Sheehan, his wife Loys Sheehan, Andrew Lefkovitz and ex-wife Marge Sheehan. At this time there are no services planned due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are hopeful that one day we can have a celebration of life honoring Jim and all his many accomplishments. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jim's name to the El Cajon Rotary club at PO Box 643 El Cajon, CA. 92022





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store