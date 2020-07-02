James W. Trotter, 71, of Northbrook IL, passed away June 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Loving father of William Trotter and Virginia White; cherished grandfather of Elise and Bronte; dear brother of Katie Deluca, uncle to Hannah Jenny, and Sarah; former husband to Jane Coleman Trotter. He is preceded in death by his parents Ann Alger Trotter and Rev. James Powell Trotter, and older sister Victoria Trotter Swift.
James, "Jamie" was born in Manila, Philippines on 27th December, 1947 to James and Ann Trotter. As a child, Jamie grew up in Turlock California and Pocatello, Idaho. After graduation from Pocatello High School, in Pocatello Idaho, he went on to study Philosophy at Grinnell College, in Grinnell Iowa, receiving his BA from Grinnell in May 1971. After graduation, he went on to military service with the 15th Engineer Battalion, 9th Infantry Division at Ft. Lewis, Washington. While at Ft. Lewis, Jamie earned a MA in Human Resources Management from Pacific Lutheran University (1974). After military service, he received an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Kellogg School of Management Northwestern University (1978). Jim began his professional career in Cash Management and Electronic Funds Management – first at Continental National Bank and then American National Bank. He then went on to Bank Administration Institute, where he was a director. The majority of Jim's professional career was at Andersen Consulting/Accenture. He was a caring and giving man, and gave to many through his work as a scoutmaster in Boy Scout Troop 67, Northbrook and service to the church of St. James the Less and Trustee on the Northbrook Public Library Board. He was much loved for his compassion, intelligence, love of music, and playful sense of humor.
A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for July, 2021. Memorials donations may be made to Grinnell College – Scholarship and Financial Aid, in Memory of Jamie Trotter, Class of 1971 https://alumni.grinnell.edu/give
. Condolences may be sent to Bill & Virginia c/o Jane Trotter, PO Box 7, Harshaw WI 54529 or through Facebook Messenger.