Brother James Wegesin, FSC, died on September 17, 2020, at Holy Family Medical Center in DesPlaines, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 65 years, he was born James Edward Wegesin on August 10, 1936 to Edward John and Evelyn M. (Becker) in Chicago, IL. He received his BS from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, and MBA from Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH. Brother James taught in ministries in Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Illinois. He is survived by his brothers John and Joseph, nephews Thomas and Gregory and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He is preceded by his parents Edward and Evelyn and sisters Janice and Catherine. Memorials to De La Salle Institute, 3434 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616.Visitation Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. James Parish 2907 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL., 60616 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.Interment will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Resurrection Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road Romeoville, IL 60446.Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.