|
|
Loving father of Tricia Weiss-Scumaci, James Jr. (Toni Berrios) Weiss, Joseph (Christine Kissling) Weiss and Kristen (Adam) Puricelli; cherished grandfather of Jelena, Bianca, Dylan, Skylar, Charlie, John, Parker, Gavin, Nathan and Brielle; devoted son of the late Joseph and Lorraine Weiss; dear brother of Wayne (Marie) Weiss, Joanne (Richard) Mayor, Michael (Laura) Weiss, John (Perry Lakhani) Weiss, Jerry (Amy) Weiss, the late Joseph Weiss and the late Shirley Kenar; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. James was a lifetime member of The Berwyn Moose Lodge #424. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to All Saints - St. Anthony Church Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019