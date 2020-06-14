James William Drewganis
1941 - 2020
James William Drewganis, age 79, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Loving husband of Elaine nee Bergeson; beloved father of Dawn (Robert Rosen) Drewganis, Andrea (Thomas) Goodwin and Gregory Drewganis; cherished grandfather of Alena and Luke Goodwin; dear brother of the late Nick, the late Steve and the late Billie Ann; beloved brother-in-law of Alan Bergeson; close friend of Jean and the late Rich Anderson, Jay and Sheryl Jonagan and many others. James was a proud Marine veteran and served his community as a Chicago Police Sergeant. He was a true family man and will be truly missed by his friends and family. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-823-5122
June 13, 2020
Greg and Andrea, Your Dad was the greatest. I will never forget him at our basketball games at St. Andrews.
Jeff
June 12, 2020
Andrea, Gregory and Family,
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He truly loved your Mom and you kids. May all of your memories be comforting. God's blessings always!
Robert Krsek
Neighbor
