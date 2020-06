James William Drewganis, age 79, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Loving husband of Elaine nee Bergeson; beloved father of Dawn (Robert Rosen) Drewganis, Andrea (Thomas) Goodwin and Gregory Drewganis; cherished grandfather of Alena and Luke Goodwin; dear brother of the late Nick, the late Steve and the late Billie Ann; beloved brother-in-law of Alan Bergeson; close friend of Jean and the late Rich Anderson, Jay and Sheryl Jonagan and many others. James was a proud Marine veteran and served his community as a Chicago Police Sergeant. He was a true family man and will be truly missed by his friends and family. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org