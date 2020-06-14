James William Drewganis, age 79, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Loving husband of Elaine nee Bergeson; beloved father of Dawn (Robert Rosen) Drewganis, Andrea (Thomas) Goodwin and Gregory Drewganis; cherished grandfather of Alena and Luke Goodwin; dear brother of the late Nick, the late Steve and the late Billie Ann; beloved brother-in-law of Alan Bergeson; close friend of Jean and the late Rich Anderson, Jay and Sheryl Jonagan and many others. James was a proud Marine veteran and served his community as a Chicago Police Sergeant. He was a true family man and will be truly missed by his friends and family. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.