James William Duke Obituary
James W. Duke, age 63, of Hillside. Loving son of the late James J. & Betty J. Duke; dear brother of Kathleen (Kevin) Connors, Steve (Nina) Duke & the late Susie (John) Walsh; fond uncle of Caitlin Walsh, Christopher, Shawn, Kevin, & Dan Connors; proud great uncle of 13. James worked as a server at some of the best restaurants in Chicagoland. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Simeon Church, 429 Bellwood Ave. Bellwood, IL. A celebration of Jim's life to be held after mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind or World Wildlife Fund. Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. Info 800-562-0082
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
