James William Ryan, M.D., age 90, of Glenview, IL, died peacefully after a long illness on May 27, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL to the late James J. and Irene Ryan nee Nolan. Jim earned his bachelor's degree at Loyola University, his medical degree at Loyola Stritch School of Medicine, and completed his orthopedic residency at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Beloved husband of Donna Ryan nee Daly. Loving father of Michaela Ryan (Anthony) Stavros, Ciara Ryan Frost, Deirdre Ryan, M.D. (Michael Kontos), and James Daly Ryan (Kirstie Field). Proud grandfather of James, Aidan, and Kieran Stavros; Daly and Bentley Frost; James and Ava Ryan. Dear brother of the late Mary Ellen (Leo) Magrini. Educated by the Jesuits, Jim graduated at the top of his class at St. Ignatius. He was a kind, hardworking family man, generous with his time and orthopedic talents, treating countless patients without charge over the years. In addition, he was a long time supporter of the Stritch School of Medicine and received an honorary chair for mentoring Northwestern University's orthopedic residents. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at S.S. Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019