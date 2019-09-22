Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
James Wojciak, Sr, beloved wife of Rose Marie Wojciak nee Dumas, loving father of James (Caroly Prisco) Wojciak, Jr., Steve (Sandra Swistowicz) Wojciak and the late David Wojciak, cherished grandfather of David Reddy and Steve Wojciak, Jr. Fond brother of Delores (the late William) Roberts and Thomas (the late Barbara Urbanek) Wojciak. All services were held privately. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
