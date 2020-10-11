1/
James Wojcik
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Benedict Wojcik, late of Oak Park, IL, at rest October 4, 2020 of lung cancer diagnosed June 11, 2020. Devoted son of the late Benedict and Mary (nee Jania) Wojcik; beloved brother of Michael (Deborah), William (Wendy), Anne (Carl) Rocconi, Laura (Robert) Detmers and the late David (Anne Marie) Wojcik; adoring uncle to Ryan (Michelle), Nicole and Rachel Rocconi, Sam and Emily Detmers and Alexis Wojcik; loving great-uncle to Edison Rocconi and Isabella Wojcik; dearest friend to a large and loving "family of choice". Longtime employee in the admissions office of the University of Chicago. Recently, office administrator and liturgical coordinator at Ascension Catholic Parish in Oak Park. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Ascension Catholic Church 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park, IL 60304. Private Funeral Mass was held followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice IL. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved