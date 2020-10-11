James Benedict Wojcik, late of Oak Park, IL, at rest October 4, 2020 of lung cancer diagnosed June 11, 2020. Devoted son of the late Benedict and Mary (nee Jania) Wojcik; beloved brother of Michael (Deborah), William (Wendy), Anne (Carl) Rocconi, Laura (Robert) Detmers and the late David (Anne Marie) Wojcik; adoring uncle to Ryan (Michelle), Nicole and Rachel Rocconi, Sam and Emily Detmers and Alexis Wojcik; loving great-uncle to Edison Rocconi and Isabella Wojcik; dearest friend to a large and loving "family of choice". Longtime employee in the admissions office of the University of Chicago. Recently, office administrator and liturgical coordinator at Ascension Catholic Parish in Oak Park. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Ascension Catholic Church 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park, IL 60304. Private Funeral Mass was held followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice IL. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com