Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
James Wyatt Ziegler


1956 - 2020
James Wyatt Ziegler Obituary
James Ziegler nee, 63 of Palatine, beloved husband of Karen (nee Pinkowski); loving father of Emily Jade Hui Ziegler; loved son of Maureen (Partner Robert Maxson) and the late Robert Frank Sr.; dear brother of Robin Maureen (Craig) Lepa and Robert Jr., cherished uncle of Danielle Maureen Zemola and several other nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Funeral and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Team Gleason Foundation PO BOX 24493, New Orleans, LA, 70184 https://teamgleason.org/donate. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
