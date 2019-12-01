Home

Jamie L. Premo

Jamie L. Premo Obituary
Jamie L. Premo (nee Heimer), age 57 of Downers Grove, formerly of Darien, passed peacefully in her home on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas for a wonderful 33 years; devoted mother to Julie, James, and William Premo. Preceded in death by her daughter Sarah, mother Nancy, brother William. Survived by her father James (Arliss) Heimer, sister Tammy Heimer, brother Perry (Stacy) and nephew Donovan Heimer, and uncle Don Mertes. Her determined spirit will be missed. Memorial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA; https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
