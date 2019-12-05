|
Jamie Lee Glueckert, age 22, of Skokie, suddenly, December 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Bennett; loving daughter of the late Richard Glueckert and Robbie Hassen; dearest sister of Erin, Colette, Terri, and Kevin; cherished granddaughter of Albert and Carol Glueckert and Barbara Sawka. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:30 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. (Due to Lincoln Av., north of Oakton St., road closure, approach funeral home from the north.) Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019