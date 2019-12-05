Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
8148 Karlov Av
Skokie, IL
Jamie Lee Glueckert Obituary
Jamie Lee Glueckert, age 22, of Skokie, suddenly, December 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Bennett; loving daughter of the late Richard Glueckert and Robbie Hassen; dearest sister of Erin, Colette, Terri, and Kevin; cherished granddaughter of Albert and Carol Glueckert and Barbara Sawka. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:30 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. (Due to Lincoln Av., north of Oakton St., road closure, approach funeral home from the north.) Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
