Jamie Marie Gilson, 86, of Wilmette, died on February 11 after a long illness. Born on the 4th of July 1933, in Beardstown, Illinois, to James and Sallie Chisam, Jamie spent her childhood in small towns around the Midwest. She later attended the University of Missouri, where she met her husband-to-be, and graduated from Northwestern University's School of Speech with a degree in communications. Jamie wrote and performed in radio shows for WBEZ, wrote radio commercials for WFMT, films, film strips, and many, many columns for Chicago magazine. She was featured in Life Magazine as a junior winner of the 1954 Pillsbury Bake-Off. Jamie wrote twenty-one books for children, starting with Harvey the Beer Can King in 1978. Her best-seller was Thirteen Ways to Sink a Sub, about a fourth-grade class and their substitute teacher. She was especially proud of her historical novel for kids, Stink Alley, about young Pilgrim Lizzie Tinker getting up to mischief in Holland in 1614. Her final book, My Teacher is an Idiom, was published in 2015, when she was eighty-two. She listened intently to kids, often at Wilmette's Central School, and wrote about what she heard. Her books spanned a huge breadth of topics, including bats, catfish, soccer, baking contests, archeology, chess, and dyslexia. She received many awards for her books, including the Carl Sandburg Award, the Charlie May Simon Award, the Prairie State Award for Excellence in Writing for Children, the Society of Midland Authors Award for Children's Fiction, the Buckeye Children's Book Award, the Pacific Northwest Young Reader's Choice Award and the Sequoyah Book Award. She also taught kids how to write poetry. Jamie loved words and was good at them. She is survived by her devoted husband Jerry of 64 years, kids Tom, Matthew and wife Holly, Anne and husband Martin, and grandkids Sam, Griffin, Noah, Tess, Henry, and Beatrix. Memorial Service Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Michigan Shores Club, 911 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020