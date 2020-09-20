1/1
Jamie Tuttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Pierce Tuttle, age 58, of Evanston, Illinois passed away on September 15 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife to Paul Williams and adoring mother of Sofia Louise Tuttle Williams, Jamie was preceded in death by her beloved parents Shirley and Pierce Tuttle and cherished sister Carrie Tuttle. Jamie was the dear sister of Jennifer Tuttle, Abby Dix and Gail Easterly (James), wonderful stepmother to Jake (Morgan Whitcomb) and Emi Williams, amazing aunt to John (Yuki) and Michael Dix, Aaron (Aily Kusmato), Michael and Will Preman (Kate Clements), Kelsey and Claire Easterly, also fun-loving grandmother/great aunt to Jude, Adrian and Emily. After receiving her MFA in Photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Jamie taught at Woodlands Academy inspiring her fine arts students for 30 years. Jamie was a gifted artist specializing in film and wet plate collodion. Her work lives on in numerous private, corporate and museum collections. A private family service will be held this fall, followed by a celebration of Jamie's life in summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing the Jamie Tuttle Photography Fellowship at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. To contribute, please visit saic.edu/give and note that your gift is in memory of Jamie Tuttle.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
I’m saddened to hear of Jamie’s passing. I always appreciated How beautiful she was inside and out. Much love and respect to her family. ❤
Julia Schklair
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved