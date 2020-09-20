Jamie Pierce Tuttle, age 58, of Evanston, Illinois passed away on September 15 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife to Paul Williams and adoring mother of Sofia Louise Tuttle Williams, Jamie was preceded in death by her beloved parents Shirley and Pierce Tuttle and cherished sister Carrie Tuttle. Jamie was the dear sister of Jennifer Tuttle, Abby Dix and Gail Easterly (James), wonderful stepmother to Jake (Morgan Whitcomb) and Emi Williams, amazing aunt to John (Yuki) and Michael Dix, Aaron (Aily Kusmato), Michael and Will Preman (Kate Clements), Kelsey and Claire Easterly, also fun-loving grandmother/great aunt to Jude, Adrian and Emily. After receiving her MFA in Photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Jamie taught at Woodlands Academy inspiring her fine arts students for 30 years. Jamie was a gifted artist specializing in film and wet plate collodion. Her work lives on in numerous private, corporate and museum collections. A private family service will be held this fall, followed by a celebration of Jamie's life in summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing the Jamie Tuttle Photography Fellowship at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. To contribute, please visit saic.edu/give
and note that your gift is in memory of Jamie Tuttle.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.