Jan Austin Hapgood, age 77 of LaGrange Park. Vietnam Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Janice Hapgood, nee Boor; fond father of Jon Austin Hapgood and Laura (Christopher) Teter; son of the late Lawrence A. Hapgood and the late Harriet Hapgood, nee Coulter; brother of KayMary H. (Curtis) Frank and the late Jon A. Hapgood, Jan C. Hapgood, Lawrence C. (the late Jutta) Hapgood; uncle to nieces and nephews. Jan was the Past Master of Azure La Grange Lodge 770; Past WP of LaGrange Chapter of OES 201; Past Church Council President of Sts. Peter and Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Memorial Service, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, corner of 31st and Des Plaines, Riverside, IL. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Church Ev. Lutheran Church or the . Arrangements by Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020