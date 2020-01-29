Home

Sr. Jan Brynda OP

Sr. Jan Brynda OP Obituary
Sister Jan Brynda, OP, of Oak Lawn, a Sinsinawa Dominican for 65 years, died January 23rd. Ministries included: Mercy Home, St. Jane de Chantal and St. Benedict parishes, Dominican University. Former assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne, IN. Surviving are her sister Eileen Brynda, OP, and sister-in-law Mary Ann "Pat" Brynda, niece Nancy (Derek) Sobczak, and nephews John (Jan), Ken (Pavla), Chris (Eileen), & Tim Brynda, as well as seven grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John & Irene and her brother John. Services and Internment will be in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Donations can be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Rd Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. Arrangements through Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL (815)747-3194.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
