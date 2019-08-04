|
|
Jan Budziszewski of Chicago died June 6th after a brief but intense illness. Jan was born April 4th 1944 in Racine, Wisconsin to Wesley and Esther (Charnowski). Jan attended Drake University where he competed in the Drake Relays. During free time Jan fed his competitive spirit with both 2- and 4-wheel motor racing, where he achieved track champion status at multiple Midwestern dirt tracks in motorcycle, midget and sprint race car competition. After graduating from Drake University with a BA in Journalism, Jan served his country as a mechanic in the US Agency for International Development in Peru. In 1970, Jan came back to the Midwest to re-start his racing career. That career was cut short in 1973 due to an on-track crash after which he decided to devote all his attention to family and community reinvestment. Jan graduated from George Williams College, now Aurora University, with a Masters in Social Work. Jan worked with a number of organizations throughout his social service career including Howell House, Casa Aztlan, the Illinois Institute for Juvenile Research, and Cicero Community Mental Health Center. Jan was instrumental in designing several groundbreaking community restoration programs which were replicated in underserved communities. Jan is survived by his devoted family: his wife Laurie Sedio, children Delia, Alexai, Victoria, and Nikolai, and grandchildren Elena, Julian, Desmond, and Daniel Jude
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019