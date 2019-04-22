The world has lost a true original and a strong woman. Jan Lollini died April 21, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones after a short but intense struggle with leukemia. At the end, Jan was accepting of her fate and she found strength in the knowledge that her continual helping of others as well as the kindness she shared so abundantly were her free pass through the pearly gates. Born in Chicago to Frank and Louise (Cubelotti) Pelegrino, and raised in Melrose Park. She is survived by sisters Antonia DeCola (Anthony) and Fran Pelegrino (Clint Johnson), who remained by her side through her death. This "alliance" lives on even with her passing.She married the love of her life, Raymond Lollini, Sr. nearly 55 years ago and has two fabulous children, Raymond Lollini, Jr (Ellen) and Lauren Lollini. But her heart truly belonged to her grandchildren, Nate and Lucy Lollini, for whom she found tremendous pride and joy.Family has always been important to Jan and she was surrounded by many nieces and nephews, small and large, in life and in those final days. Nicholas De Cola (Debbie), Susan Torres (Jeff), Elizabeth Gielda (Greg), Nancy Eatinger. Matthew DeCola (Shawna), Richie DeCola (Emily), Dustin DeCola, Douglas DeCola, Max Dugan, Jacob Dugan, Rachel Dugan, Gabbi Torres, Robby DeCola, Becca Eatinger, Emma Torres, Anthony Eatinger, Vinny DeCola, Gavin Dugan, and Libby Dugan.Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Wednesday, April24, 2019, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main, St. Charles, IL 60174. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, IL 60134. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to Kane County CASA https://www.casakanecounty.org/donate/To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva 630-232-7337. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary