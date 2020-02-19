|
Jan Matz Hirsch, nee Keefer, age 86, of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Edward Matz and the late Robert Hirsch; loving mother of Jennifer (Tony) Bowker, Mary (Donald) Rosenstein, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Weil; adored "Honey" of Caroline and Kate Bowker, Koby and Emma Rosenstein, Benjamin and Ella Weil; devoted daughter of the late Edward and the late Gladys Keefer; dear sister of the late Ann (late Harry) Noble; treasured friend to many. Jan will be remembered for her grace, compassion, and kindness. Service Friday, 10:30 p.m. at Chicago Sinai Congregation, 15 W. Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60610. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, Jan desired donations be made in honor of her grandson, Koby, to Residential Services, Inc. (RSI) 111 Providence Rd. Chapel Hill, NC 27514 www.rsi-nc.org/giving. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020