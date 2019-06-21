Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Tyhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan R. Tyhurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jan R. Tyhurst Obituary
Jan R. Tyhurst (nee Hornung). Loved wife of the late George V. Tyhurst. Awesome mother of Lynn (Dave) McLaren and Lisa (Pat) Leyden. Adoring grandmother of Garrett, Austin and Taylor McLaren, Patrick, Kara and James Leyden. Loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. Fond friend and member of several garden clubs. She was loved by all. Family and friends will gather Saturday at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church 9401 S. Oakley for Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptismal Garden or Morgan Park Beverly Hills Garden Club 9401 S. Oakley Chicago, IL. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now