Jan R. Tyhurst (nee Hornung). Loved wife of the late George V. Tyhurst. Awesome mother of Lynn (Dave) McLaren and Lisa (Pat) Leyden. Adoring grandmother of Garrett, Austin and Taylor McLaren, Patrick, Kara and James Leyden. Loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. Fond friend and member of several garden clubs. She was loved by all. Family and friends will gather Saturday at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church 9401 S. Oakley for Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptismal Garden or Morgan Park Beverly Hills Garden Club 9401 S. Oakley Chicago, IL. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019