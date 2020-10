Dear Marvin and Family

There are no words to tell you how sorry about JAN’S passing. We had a friendship that span over twenty years. It started as a working relationship and continued because of our mutual love for beautiful things and clever gifts to buy our grandchildren. She was a true gem and one of my favorite stops in highland park. She will be so missed and I will forever think of her when I see red licorice. My thoughts and love are with all of you. Arlyn

Arlyn Goodman

Friend