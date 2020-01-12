Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Jan Sheppard Obituary
Jan Sheppard, nee Anderson, 73, of Palatine, formerly of Barrington Hills. Beloved wife for 37 years to Ronald Sheppard. Adored mother of Robert Sheppard and Matthew (Rebecca Breach) Sheppard. Loving aunt of Kimberly (Paul Moreno) Sheppard, Brian (Svitlana) Sheppard. Adored sister-in-law of David (Linda) Sheppard, and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral services Monday, January 13, 11 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, https://foundation.nm.org/ways-to-give/northwestern-memorial-foundation/. For Funeral Info 847-359-8020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
