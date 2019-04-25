|
Jan Skowronski age 86. Beloved husband of the late Jadwiga. Loving father of Bozenna Jozwiak, Wieslaw, Jean (John) Cikowski, Jadwiga Mieczkowski and Chris. Dearest grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Saturday April 27, 2019 at 9:15 am from Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave to St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church 5352 W. Belden Ave for 10:00 am Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 to 9 pm. Info 773-545-5420 or wwwmatzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019