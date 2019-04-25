Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Jan Skowronski Obituary
Jan Skowronski age 86. Beloved husband of the late Jadwiga. Loving father of Bozenna Jozwiak, Wieslaw, Jean (John) Cikowski, Jadwiga Mieczkowski and Chris. Dearest grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Saturday April 27, 2019 at 9:15 am from Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave to St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church 5352 W. Belden Ave for 10:00 am Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 to 9 pm. Info 773-545-5420 or wwwmatzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
