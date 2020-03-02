|
|
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Jan van Delft, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at age 91.
Jan was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on January 30, 1929 to Jan and Reina van Delft. He was part of the resistance in occupied Holland during WWII and became a military police officer in the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee after the war. In 1951 he embarked on a long, successful airline career by joining Pan American, and shortly thereafter KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Jan's career took him and his family all over the world while living in Canada and the United States. In 1990 the Queen of the Netherlands bestowed upon him a Knighthood into the Order of Oranje-Nassau for special merits to society. Making the world a better place never deterred him from being a devoted father, husband and grandfather, as well as a tremendous football and hockey fan.
Jan was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 57 years, Henderika. He is survived by his three children, John (Susan) van Delft of Flower Mound, Texas; Christina (John) Wierz of Kiel, Wisconsin; Reina (John) van Delft-Pickering of Northville, Michigan. He was a loving (Opa) to his six grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael (Mary), Stephen (Morgan), Emily (Robert), Hannah, Ian; and great grandfather to Landon, Finnegan, Kaiden and soon to be born baby girl Atchison.
A sharing of memories and a memorial celebration of his life will be from 3 to 5:00 P.M. Friday March 6, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St. (corner of Rt. 25 & Rt. 64), St. Charles, IL 60174
For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020