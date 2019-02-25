|
|
Jane "Auntie Jane" A. Chresaidos peacefully passed away on February 22, 2019. Born January 10, 1960 to Nicholas A. and Selma (Nee Schuler) Chresaidos. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 799, 925 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin IL 60123. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the will be appreciated. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019