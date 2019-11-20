|
Jane A. Heitz, née Galloway, beloved wife of the late Bill Heitz; loving mother of Amie (Rod) Richardson; dear grandmother to Claire Emmaline, Jack Henry, and William Mark. Funeral services Saturday November 30 at 11:00 am at Church of Our Savior, 116 E Church St., Elmhurst, IL 60126, www.oursaviorelmhurst.org. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019