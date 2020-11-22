Jane A. Webster, née Ramey, 84, of Lisle, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Donne. Loving mother of Beth (Christopher) Gregor, David (Patty), Michael (Christine), and Jeffrey (Jeanne) Webster. Grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of three. Sister of Nancy Leone, and William Ramey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:30 am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 820 Division St., Lisle, IL 60532. Interment Private. For Info, call 630-964-9392.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.