1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Ann Hirsch (nee Purdy), 82, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, of congestive heart failure, at Tabor Hills Healthcare in Naperville. Jane was born May 21, 1937, in Elmhurst, IL, the first child of Russell Tolefree Purdy and Hazel Ethlyn (Childers) Purdy. Unreliability of her father's daily rail commute to Chicago prompted a family move to Naperville in 1949, where Jane attended Washington Junior High and Naperville Community High School, graduating in 1955. Although neither parent was involved in music, Jane's own musical ability was evident from an early age, and she studied piano, played trombone in the NCHS band, and played accordion for her own amusement. She was, however, especially fond of the 'cello, which she studied under Dr. Frederick Toenniges. Beginning in 1955, she attended Iowa State College at Ames, where she met Jim Fancher; they married in Naperville on April 13, 1957. In addition to motherhood and homemaking, Jane taught beginning 'cello students, and for a few years, played in the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, then directed by Dr. Russell Harvey. Some of her teaching was done at Joliet Musical College, a private music school, where she also assisted with administrative chores. She was a member of the Joliet local of A. F. of M. and participated in free concerts as part of a union-sponsored orchestra; she also played in ad hoc chamber and orchestral groups, including some accompanying Naperville Chorus concerts. During her older daughter's high school years, Jane and her daughter participated annually in a summer chamber music conference at the National Music Camp at Interlochen MI.



Jane was also an accomplished seamstress and knitter, and making custom clothing was a business for her throughout her life, beginning shortly after her marriage. In later life, she turned out clothes sized for popular brands of dolls, selling them on consignment under the name "The Dolls' Grandma". Jane always enjoyed the outdoors; she was especially fond of her uncle's primitive cabin, located on a lake near Birchwood WI, where, while her children were growing up, she spent a few weeks each summer with them and, often, with other friends. Her first marriage ended in an amicable separation after 24 years, and on August 20, 1983 she married Brenton P. Hirsch in an outdoor ceremony at Blackwell Forest Preserve. Shortly after their marriage, the Hirsches moved from Naperville to a home on the bank of the Fox River in Oswego, where Brent operated a freight transportation brokering business. Jane and her first husband were charter members of Naperville Chorus, as was Brent, and Brent was also a charter member of the Naperville Men's Glee Club; after his death in July, 2004, Jane assisted with Glee Club rehearsals for some time. Jane also had a longstanding interest in genealogy-- among other things, a novel she discovered in Nichols Library became the key to her first husband's ancestry. After Brent's death, Jane did extensive research on her own parents' ancestry, circulating the results to family on both sides. In 2015, Jane moved to Tabor Hills, and shortly thereafter became a resident of their healthcare facility, suffering from dementia.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Eugene and Eleanor Meriwether (Tolefree) Purdy, and Jacob Jameson and Dora (Rush) Childers; her adopted brother, Roger T. Purdy, and a foster brother, Dwight Farwell; a stepson, Tom Hirsch; two sets of parents-in-law; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other in-laws; and her second husband, Brenton Hirsch. She is survived by her daughters Jeannine D. "Deedee" Fancher (Mark Rubinstein) of Columbus OH, and Jennifer L. Aguilar of Oak Park IL; four adult grandsons- Thomas R. Havel (Becky) of Carol Stream IL, Erich J. Havel of San Antonio TX, Adrian A. Aguilar (Brianna Borger) of Evanston IL, and Alexander J. Aguilar of New York; one great-grandson, Ian Aguilar; her sister, Linda L. Fleisher (Bill) of Vancouver WA; a niece, Mary Howells (Harold) of Vancouver WA and a nephew, William Fleisher (Mary Ann Schimiele) of Arvada CO; two former sons-in-law, Thomas A. Havel (Becky) and Alfredo Aguilar Jr.; her first husband, James R. Fancher (the late Carol); and a large number of cousins, most of them on her mother's side. While Jane was associated with several churches during her lifetime, it was her wish to have no visitation or services. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Tabor Hills, 1347 Crystal Ave., Naperville, IL 60563, or to other charities, especially musical organizations, of your own choice. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019