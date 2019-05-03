|
Jane Ann Neiweem, age 68, of Wheaton, IL, beloved partner of Craig Peterson; dear daughter of Margaret and the late Bernard; loving sister of Bern (Debbie), John (Annette), Peggy Jean, and the late Mark; proud aunt of Christopher, Mark, Jessica and Eric; and fond sister-in-law of Sally. Born Oct 22, 1950 in Evanston, IL, she died Tues, Apr 30, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. Jane received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and worked at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital as a nurse for many years. She received an MBA from Benedictine University and later became the Director of Materials Management at Elmhurst Hospital. Memorial visitation, Sun, May 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the start of a memorial service being held at 5 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., in Wheaton, IL. Interment private. Memorials to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation. Info and guestbook at hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019