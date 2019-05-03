Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Jane Neiweem
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Neiweem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Neiweem

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Ann Neiweem Obituary
Jane Ann Neiweem, age 68, of Wheaton, IL, beloved partner of Craig Peterson; dear daughter of Margaret and the late Bernard; loving sister of Bern (Debbie), John (Annette), Peggy Jean, and the late Mark; proud aunt of Christopher, Mark, Jessica and Eric; and fond sister-in-law of Sally. Born Oct 22, 1950 in Evanston, IL, she died Tues, Apr 30, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. Jane received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and worked at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital as a nurse for many years. She received an MBA from Benedictine University and later became the Director of Materials Management at Elmhurst Hospital. Memorial visitation, Sun, May 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the start of a memorial service being held at 5 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., in Wheaton, IL. Interment private. Memorials to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation. Info and guestbook at hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now