N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Jane B. Collins Obituary
Jane B. Collins nee Bonde, 90, longtime resident of Morton Grove, at rest May 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Matt (Liz), Steven (Susan), and Jeanne Simon. Proud grandmother of Benjamin, Michael, Kevin (Kirsty) and Colleen Collins, Jennifer (James) Loden, Matthew and the Late Sean Simon. Dear great grandmother of 3. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her siblings, Alfons Bonde, Sara Drennan, James Bonde, and Joyce Young. Visitation Sunday, May 19 from 2-6 p.m. at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview and Monday 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, C/O OLPH, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
