Jane Blake, 94, of Western Springs, IL, passed away September 10, 2020, after a long decline from dementia. Survived by daughter Bonnie (John) Eberlin, dear grandchildren Holly (Jacob) Johnson and Elizabeth and Sara Eberlin, sister-in-law Shirley Bielanski, and Bielanski nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, dear brothers Henry (Sandy), Casey (Ginny), and Art Bielanski, and cherished sister Lee (Ed) Phillips.



Jane was born in Chicago on November 7, 1925 to Casimir and Nell Bielanski, and graduated from Morton East High School. She and John were married on September 5, 1948 and spent 69 wonderful years together. She worked for United Airlines at Midway Airport for many years, and later for the Chicago Convention Bureau. Jane truly had an adventurous spirit. She and John traveled the world and enjoyed sharing their stories and interests with others. She deeply appreciated the beauty of nature, music, and art, and had a flair for clothing and design, always looking stylishly pulled-together no matter the occasion or weather. She enjoyed socializing and hostessing, gardening, dancing, skiing, ice skating, horseback riding, and reading, always wanting to learn something new. In her 70s and 80s, she took hot air balloon, glider, and open-cockpit plane rides, and was often seen around town on her bicycle or in her convertible, on her way out to breakfast with John. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers for their kindness and love.



Arrangements private. Memorial contributions may be made to Cook or DuPage County Forest Preserves or the Morton Arboretum.





