Catherine "Jane" Byrne, nee Montgomery, 90, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late James "Jim" Byrne. Loving mother of the late James Kevin Byrne and the late Patricia Ann Byrne. Proud aunt of Larry (Linda) Montgomery, Mike (Karen) Montgomery, Kathy (Dennis) Weber, Maura (Joe) Lo Verde, Ed (Sue) Montgomery, Tom (Dawn) Montgomery and other cherished nieces and nephews. Jane devoted her life to her nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 24 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 4-8 pm. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019