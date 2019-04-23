Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Byrne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Byrne Obituary
Catherine "Jane" Byrne, nee Montgomery, 90, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late James "Jim" Byrne. Loving mother of the late James Kevin Byrne and the late Patricia Ann Byrne. Proud aunt of Larry (Linda) Montgomery, Mike (Karen) Montgomery, Kathy (Dennis) Weber, Maura (Joe) Lo Verde, Ed (Sue) Montgomery, Tom (Dawn) Montgomery and other cherished nieces and nephews. Jane devoted her life to her nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 24 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 4-8 pm. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now