When Jane came to work at St. Dominic she brought a whole new level of Professionalism and Class! I feel lucky to have called her my friend. After retiring we still got together for dinners with our husbands and lunches alone. We had a lot of laughs. She loved Jim so much and always had good things to share about her children and grandchildren. She was so proud of them all. I will truly miss her.

Martha Jean Walsh

Friend