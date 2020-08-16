Jane Catherine Shannon, nee Hall, age 74; beloved wife of James J. Shannon, Jr.; loving mother of Jim (Laura) Shannon, Keith (Julie) Shannon, Katie (Bob) Main, Tim (Danielle) Shannon; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Anna, Maggie, Ally, Jack, Ryan, Emma, Bobby, Daniel, Bridget, Liam, Jane, Brendan, Avery, Grace and Gavin; dear sister of Judie (Bill) Tarzan, Troy (Crystal) Hall, Tom (the late Eileen) Hall and the late Rev. John R. Hall. Visitation Monday, August 17th, 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 17th at 1:00 PM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago https://www.catholiccharities.net
