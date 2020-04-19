|
Jane Clark, 95, died on Easter Sunday, Apr 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of River Forest & Oak Park, she was born on Aug. 19, 1924, to James and Elizabeth (Eagan) Daley of River Forest.
She attended St. Luke Catholic School and Trinity High School in River Forest, IL, and St. Mary's College in South Bend, IN.
In 1949, she married John Clark, also of River Forest. They'd met when they were 6 years old, after the Clark family moved across the street. They were married for 57 years, until John died in 2006.
The guiding lights for Jane and John were family, faith, friends, and social justice. Long-time member of St. Luke Parish, Jane was active in its school, church, and Peace & Justice Committee. One of the parish's 1st women Eucharistic ministers, she helped establish the lay-led Ministry of Care, a role she fulfilled with dedication into her 90s.
Over the decades, Jane was an active member of CANA, the Christian Family Movement, the Catholic Interracial Council, Catholic Council on Working Life, National Council of Laity, Call to Action, Citizens Committee for Human Rights, Sarah's Inn, Deborah's Place, United Power for Peace & Justice, Housing Forward & Beyond Hunger.
Jane is survived by her nine children: Thom (Jean), Mary Joan (Daniel) Murray, Jim (Anne), Stephen (Cynthia), Sally (John) Arden, Teresa (Tom) Naughton, Paul, Matt (Melissa), and Daniel (Sarah); 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters Gert, Claire, Joan.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. A public celebration of her life will be held later this year. The family extends their gratitude for the wonderful care that Jane received at Park Place, Elmhurst, IL, in the last months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa www.sinsinawa.org; Misericordia Home www.misericordia.com; or St. Luke Parish, www.stlukeparish.org. For funeral info, call Drechsler, Brown & Williams, 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020